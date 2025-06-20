Mauritius: Dr Boolell - Government Is Committed to Provide Opportunities for Success to All Youngsters

As a responsible Government, we are firmly committed to provide the country's youth all the opportunities to be successful, pledged the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, this morning at the Gaetan Raynal State College.

The Minister was the Chief Guest of the Prize Giving ceremony and Music Day 2025 of the secondary institution where he remitted prizes to students for their excellent academic performances in their 2024 examinations. Also present on the occasion were the Chief Government Whip, Ms Stéphanie Anquetil and the Mayor of the Municipal Council of Quatre Bornes, Mr Bryan Rudy Kennoo.

In his address Dr Arvin Boolell lauded the outstanding academic achievements of the students of Gaetan Raynal State College, underlining that with such a cohort of young people who have clear-cut objectives, the country is guaranteed with a promising future.

He dwelt on the new Government's endeavour to further invest in the education sector to secure a bright future for Mauritius. "Our objective is to promote an education system that is essentially inclusive and takes everyone onboard", stated the Minister.

Education, he added, is not a privilege of a few but should be accessible to all, emphasising that the circle of opportunities should be widened for the benefit of everyone.

Moreover, the Minister cautioned against the drug scrouge to which many young people are falling victims to, urging everyone to stand together to protect the young generation.

According to him success in education encompasses excellence in both academic and non-academic disciplines, recalling that the focus remains on the empowerment of the student community.