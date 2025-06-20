Mauritius: Empowering Mauritius to Better Access Climate Financing

Empowering Mauritius to better access climate financing, particularly from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), was the focus of an inception workshop held today at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in Port Louis. The workshop aimed to catalyse transformational adaptation and mitigation initiatives across the agriculture, water and energy sectors.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) Representative for Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles, Dr Mbuli Charles Boliko and various stakeholders from public and private bodies were in attendance.

The GCF and FAO supported project is entitled "Advancing the agriculture, water and energy pipeline, with increased awareness of key stakeholders and strengthening capacities of the National Designated Authorities which falls under the Ministry of Finance and direct access applicants in the Republic of Mauritius". Funded by the GCF to the tune of USD 749,489, the project which started in May 2025 will run for 20 months, and is expected to be completed by January 2027.

The Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries is the national implementing partner, collaborating closely with various specialised Units including the Agriculture and Policy Unit, Agriculture Services, Forestry Service, Food and Agriculture Research and Extension Institute, Blue Economy and Fisheries Division, and the Shipping Division.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Minister Boolell expressed gratitude to the FAO, the GCF, and all partners for their support in an initiative that reinforces the shared commitment to strengthening agricultural resilience, protecting water resources, and promoting sustainable, inclusive energy systems.

He pointed out that the workshop will reinforce institutional capacities, governance mechanisms, and planning as well as programming frameworks to develop concept notes and projects based in line with Government priorities to tap into climate finance resources from the GCF.

Dr Boolell underlined the importance of environmental protection and the adoption of nature-based solutions, highlighting measures outlined in Budget 2025-2026 aimed at responsibly harnessing the potential of Mauritius as an ocean State and sustainably exploring its marine resources.

Dr Boliko spoke of the need to develop and strengthen national capacities to effectively address environmental and climate challenges, ensuring that government institutions, the private sector, and civil society are equipped with the knowledge required to utilise available funds productively.