Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Coach in Line to Produce Players for La 2028 Olympics

Nairobi — Fresh from being crowned the national champions, the Kenya Pipeline Company women Volleyball team head coach Geoffrey Omondi is optimistic a huge chunk of Malkia Strikers players to qualify Kenya for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will come from his current young squad.

Omondi was speaking on Thursday morning when the team was hosted to a breakfast by its sponsors Kenya Pipeline Company, who awarded the team Ksh 2 million for reclaiming the league title they last won in 2022 after defeating the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The team also celebrated players who got selected to the national team, Malkia Strikers; Emmaculate Nyongesa, Celestine Nyongesa, Loice Simiyu, Gladys Ekaru, Lydia Emokol, Elizabeth Sokoiyo, Mariam Musa, and Daisy Leting.

On the other hand, Sharon Arusei and Gaudencia Makokha have been selected to Team Kenya for the upcoming Continental Beach Volleyball Championship set to take place from June 23rd to 30th in Tetouan and Martil, Morocco.

As the team is in pre-season, coach Omondi identified the department of defence as a weak area to work on before the new season begins.

"We have gotten the best support from the company, and we intend to do better in the coming season, working on our skills and ensure that the trophies that missed this season are brought home next season," Omondi vowed.

He added, "We are not stopping training because of the off-season. We will give the girls maybe a month break, then when we come back, the work starts immediately."

Skipper Triza Atuka expressed her joy regarding her teammates call to the national team.

"Kenya has a lot of talent and the decision on choosing whoever to be called up is on the technical bench, there was a change at the helm and they made their decision because they know best, and for us, we are not just driven by being in the national team, we play for passion, we have the talent," Atuka, the most experienced played in the team said.

Speaking while handing over the check to the team, Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director, Joe Sang reassured the team of continued support and encouraged them to continue with the same zeal.

"We'll continue supporting the team and I can assure you that with a lot of hard work and support from the company, which is the sponsor, we should be able to see this team again retain the trophy, but more importantly, we want to go for the Africa Championship trophy," Sang said.