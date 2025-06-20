Kenya: Black Soldier Fly Project to Cut Fish Feed Costs, Create Youth Jobs

Nyeri — Thousands of fish farmers across Kenya are set to benefit from a new initiative promoting black soldier fly farming, which is expected to slash the cost of fish feeds by more than half.

The program, launched through a partnership between the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Aquaculture Business Development Programme (ABDP), will establish over 500 youth-led black soldier fly projects nationwide.

The black soldier fly produces larvae rich in protein, which can be used as a sustainable and affordable alternative to commercial fish feeds. Currently, a sack of fish feed costs about Ksh 5,000 -- a price beyond the reach of many small-scale farmers.

Speaking during an inspection visit to a project in Tetu, Nyeri County, IFAD Country Director Ronald Ayego said the goal is to make fish farming more viable by easing the burden of feed costs.

"We have observed that many fish farmers are unable to sustain their operations due to the high cost of fish feeds. Making black soldier fly larvae available at the grassroots will help address this challenge," Ayego said.

Sammy Macharia, an official at ABDP, highlighted the initiative's broader impact, noting that it will also generate employment for thousands of young people.

"This project here in Tetu is a game changer--not only in boosting fish production but also in creating jobs for our youth," said Macharia.

Wilson Mbuthia, a representative of the Zabibu Youth Initiative, added that their target is to produce tonnes of larvae for both fish and dairy farmers.