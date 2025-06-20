Kenya: Black Soldier Fly Project to Cut Fish Feed Costs, Create Youth Jobs

20 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Thousands of fish farmers across Kenya are set to benefit from a new initiative promoting black soldier fly farming, which is expected to slash the cost of fish feeds by more than half.

The program, launched through a partnership between the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Aquaculture Business Development Programme (ABDP), will establish over 500 youth-led black soldier fly projects nationwide.

The black soldier fly produces larvae rich in protein, which can be used as a sustainable and affordable alternative to commercial fish feeds. Currently, a sack of fish feed costs about Ksh 5,000 -- a price beyond the reach of many small-scale farmers.

Speaking during an inspection visit to a project in Tetu, Nyeri County, IFAD Country Director Ronald Ayego said the goal is to make fish farming more viable by easing the burden of feed costs.

"We have observed that many fish farmers are unable to sustain their operations due to the high cost of fish feeds. Making black soldier fly larvae available at the grassroots will help address this challenge," Ayego said.

Sammy Macharia, an official at ABDP, highlighted the initiative's broader impact, noting that it will also generate employment for thousands of young people.

"This project here in Tetu is a game changer--not only in boosting fish production but also in creating jobs for our youth," said Macharia.

Wilson Mbuthia, a representative of the Zabibu Youth Initiative, added that their target is to produce tonnes of larvae for both fish and dairy farmers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.