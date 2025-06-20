Uganda: All Set for African Nations Cup UK As Equity Bank Uganda Unveiled As Main Partner

London, UK — The African Nations Cup UK (ANCUK) 2025, a premier event that celebrates African heritage, unity, and talent through the power of football and culture, kicks off this weekend in London.

Equity Bank Uganda has been unveiled as the main partner of the June21-22 event that will bring together African diaspora teams across two age categories. What's in store is a display of athletic excellence and rich cultural diversity at the Bobby Moore Sports Hub, Parsloes Park, Dagenham.

Officials have said that Equity Bank Uganda, through this strategic partnership, deepens its engagement with the African diaspora, reinforcing its commitment to empower individuals, businesses, and communities across borders.

The bank will use the ANCUK 2025 platform to showcase and offer tailored diaspora banking solutions, promote investment opportunities in Uganda, and connect East Africans to global financial services.

"We are proud to be the main partner of the African Nations Cup UK 2025. Football unites us, and this partnership underscores our continued dedication to Africa's socio-economic transformation. It aligns with our African Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), which seeks to accelerate the continent's recovery and growth post-COVID-19," said Gift Shoko, Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda.

This partnership is a continuation of Equity Bank Uganda's longstanding support for the diaspora. Over the years, the Bank has hosted numerous diaspora-focused events across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UK, and the US, offering financial literacy sessions, investment guidance, and bespoke banking solutions. These events have fostered deeper connections around business, culture, religion, and personal development, enabling Ugandans abroad to stay rooted while thriving globally.

As the main partner, the bank will activate various on-site engagements during the tournament, creating a space where culture meets commerce and aspirations meet opportunity. The goal is to strengthen ties with the diaspora and reaffirm Equity's position as a financial enabler for Africans at home and abroad.

The African Nations Cup UK continues to grow as a beacon of African pride, offering unforgettable moments and creating a space for Africans in the diaspora to connect, celebrate their identity, and inspire future generations.

"From thrilling matches to vibrant cultural showcases, ANCUK is more than a football competition; it's a unifying platform for the global African community," organizers said in a statement.