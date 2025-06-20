East Africa: Ethiopia's Vision for Children - Investing in the Future

Ethiopia has taken a decisive step forward in placing child welfare at the heart of its national development strategy.

With nearly half of its population comprising children, this focus is not only timely but essential for sustainable progress. During the recently held Africa Conference on Childcare at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Mayor Adanech Abiebie eloquently reaffirmed the nation's unwavering commitment to children's rights and well-being.

Held under the theme "Building Partnerships for Accelerating Action towards Quality and Inclusive Childcare in Africa," the conference brought together policymakers, development agencies, and civil society leaders across the continent. At the center of the discussions was the shared understanding that quality childcare is fundamental to Africa's broader development ambitions as articulated in both Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mayor Adanech, speaking on behalf of the host city and country, reminded participants of the enduring wisdom embedded in the African proverb: "It takes a village to raise a child." She noted how this traditional communal ethos remains deeply relevant, even as African cities expand and family structures transform. In an era marked by rapid urbanization and societal shifts, the challenge lies in modernizing and institutionalizing those values to ensure that every child receives the care, protection, and opportunity they deserve.

"Our job is to translate that age-old wisdom into actionable, inclusive, and sustainable frameworks suited to the realities of modern life," she remarked.

This message resonates powerfully in a country like Ethiopia, where children represent both a significant demographic and a symbol of national potential. Ethiopia understands that nurturing its youngest citizens is not only a moral imperative but a strategic investment in its own future. It is no exaggeration to say that today's children will shape tomorrow's Ethiopia -- and it is up to all of us, across sectors and communities, to support their growth.

In Addis Ababa, this commitment is already being transformed into tangible results. More than 100,000 students in the capital currently benefit from dual-shift school programs, a system designed to maximize educational access in a rapidly growing city. The expansion of this model exemplifies Ethiopia's efforts to ensure that every child -- regardless of background -- can access quality education.

Another vital area of focus is early childhood development (ECD), a stage that plays a crucial role in shaping a child's physical, emotional, and cognitive growth. Mayor Adanech highlighted the city's initiatives targeting vulnerable groups, including the establishment of inclusive childcare centers, safe playgrounds, and the deployment of thousands of trained professionals who support parents and caregivers. These programs, built around both community-based practices and global standards, are designed to lay a solid foundation during the most formative years of a child's life.

Such efforts are not limited to Addis Ababa alone. They reflect a national vision that sees children not as passive recipients of care, but as the cornerstone of Ethiopia's long-term resilience and prosperity. Child protection, access to education, and health are at the forefront of the government's priorities -- not as isolated programs, but as interlinked elements of a broader social transformation.

Importantly, Mayor Adanech also acknowledged the historical depth of African communal child-rearing traditions. Long before modern treaties or rights frameworks existed, African communities upheld the dignity and safety of children through shared customs. Today, those values have been codified in instruments like the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. But beyond legal recognition, there remains an urgent need to integrate these principles into policy, planning, and daily life.

With Africa projected to house one billion children by 2055, the stakes have never been higher. The call to action issued at the conference is clear: governments, communities, and development partners must forge stronger alliances to ensure children are not just protected, but empowered to thrive.

Ethiopia is leading by example, proving that even in the face of economic and structural challenges, bold political will and culturally grounded approaches can make a real difference. Investing in children is not a short-term solution -- it is the most enduring form of nation-building.

As Mayor Adanech rightly concluded, "The time to act is now." Ethiopia is acting, and it is doing so with vision, compassion, and conviction.