Ethiopia: Nation to Launch Ecotrade Project With EU Support

The ECOTRADE project is set to be implemented in Ethiopia as of June 21, 2025, the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) and the European Union announced.

The project aims to increase Africa's Intra-Continental Trade from 11 percent to 33 percent.

Yesterday, the Ministry and the European Union issued a joint statement to the media regarding the implementation of the ECOTRADE project.

MoTRI's Public Relations and Communications Officer Wondimu Flate stated that the four-year project, funded by the European Union, is designed to enhance Africa's regional trade connectivity. The goal is to raise intra-African trade from 11 percent to 33 percent.

The project will focus on identifying markets, building the capacity of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) including those led by women and youth, and facilitating the transfer of skills, knowledge, and technology. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to be signed this Friday, he noted.

Wondimu highlighted that the project will significantly contribute to improving African trade and product quality, especially with strong government backing and the effective implementation of the National African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation Strategy.

He further explained that, beyond strengthening trade ties among African nations, the project will help reduce tariffs, eliminate trade barriers, balance imports and exports, and promote the transfer of technology and knowledge, all while ensuring product quality.

EU's Delegation Economic, Trade, and Private Sector Development Officer Adrian Cano Guerrero said the Union is working with the Ministry to support the implementation of the AfCFTA in Ethiopia. He emphasized that the ECOTRADE project will play a key role in facilitating and advancing the continental free trade agenda.

The project also includes academic programs aimed at improving trade literacy and adaptation among the younger generation and women, thereby supporting Ethiopia's vibrant youth population, he added.

Adrian stated that the EU will support Ethiopia's private sector, particularly in adapting to evolving trade facilitation measures under the AfCFTA. The support will focus on value chains such as agriculture, coffee, leather, and horticulture, fostering EU foreign direct investment (FDI) and local economic growth.

ECOTRADE Project Team Leader Meron Dagnew announced that the project, which aims to foster continental trade integration, will be officially launched on June 21, 2025. She noted that it also plays a crucial role in promoting a green economy.

Meron added that the initiative is designed to enhance private sector readiness, promote regional integration, and ensure inclusive development within the AfCFTA framework.