Ethiopia: Aastu Boosts Innovation, Employment Through Stronger Industry Ties

- The university is actively fostering a dynamic ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship among its graduate students through strengthened industry linkages, Addis Ababa Science and Technology University (AASTU) announced.

The university hosted a job fair on its campus yesterday aimed at enhancing university-industry collaboration and expanding employment opportunities for graduates. The event served as a platform to connect students with potential employers, both domestic and international, thereby boosting their employability.

AASTU President Dereje Engida (PhD) emphasized the institution's mission to empower students to develop technology-driven solutions for national challenges, shifting the focus from traditional job-seeking to innovation and enterprise creation.

By aligning academic programs with industry demands and leveraging industrial capacities, the university is preparing graduates to meet the evolving needs of the technology sector, the president noted.

"Our support for talented students includes open innovation initiatives that help transform their ideas into real-world products," he said. "These efforts have enabled students to participate in international technology competitions and earn recognition this academic year."

Dereje stressed that this strategic approach ensures AASTU graduates are not only technically proficient but also workforce-ready, contributing meaningfully to sustainable national development.

Workinesh Yohanes, a representative from the Ministry of Labor and Skills (MoLS), also addressed the gathering. She underscored the vital role of human capital in driving national innovation and development, describing youth as essential assets in advancing scientific, technological, and entrepreneurial progress.

She added that the Ministry is committed to closing knowledge gaps through targeted training programs that further equip young people to make impactful contributions to the country's development goals.