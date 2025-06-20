Africa: Abou Ali Rallies Al Ahly Ahead of Decisive Palmeiras Clash

Al Ahly striker Wessam Abou Ali says the Cairo giants have "no time for regrets" as they chase a first Club World Cup victory when they meet Palmeiras at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

The Egyptian champions and their Brazilian opponents sit level on one point in Group A after opening 0-0 stalemates against Inter Miami and Porto respectively.

With qualification still wide open, Abou Ali believes the Red Devils must build on the foundations of their Miami display.

"For our next match, against Palmeiras, we know they are going to be tough," he told reporters.

"We only took one point away, but we wanted to get all three. We're going to work hard to prepare, and hopefully luck will be on our side in our next games."

José Ribeiro's men will have to cope without injured midfield talisman Emam Ashour, who fractured a collarbone late on against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Winger Taher Mohamed Taher and full-back Ahmed Nabil Kouka are also sidelined, stretching resources against a Palmeiras squad at full strength.

By contrast, Abel Ferreira has hinted at "surprise" changes after his side's profligate 17-shot draw with Porto, where teenage winger Estevão collected the player-of-the-match award.

Thursday's kick-off is 19:00 in Cairo, meaning hot early-afternoon conditions for players and the sizeable Egyptian support expected in the stands.

Al Ahly know victory will not mathematically seal a last-16 berth, yet defeat would leave them needing a result in their final fixture against Porto. Abou Ali says the message within the dressing room is clear.

"We have to treat every chance like it's the last minute of a final," the forward added.

"If we show the same fight we did in Miami -- and finish our opportunities -- we can give our fans something to celebrate."