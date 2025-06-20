South Africa: Committee On IR Calls for Report On African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund

press release

Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF) on their strategic and annual performance plans.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, called on the department to submit a comprehensive report on ARF's specific projects, beneficiaries and funds disbursed in 10 working days. He reminded the committee that the former Minister of the department, Ms Naledi Pandor, had submitted to the committee an impact analysis report on the ARF funds and projects.

Mr Mahumapelo also asked the department to provide an update on the impact assessment of ARF projects. The committee recommended that monthly, in-person accountability meetings be held with the department. Where in-person meetings are impossible, virtual meetings should be held.

Mr Mahumapelo also recommended joint meetings to discuss international tourism and economic development with relevant government departments, such as the departments of Trade Industry and Competition; Home Affairs; Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs; and Defence. In order to boost the economy, investors need to be able to visit the country and invest with relative ease, the Chairperson said.

He enquired from the department on how much was spent on the Pan African Parliament (PAP) at the Gallagher Estate. Whilst acknowledging the delayed response, he urged the department to engage with the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) for the use of their building for the PAP as a cost-saving measure.

The committee also urged the department to continue inviting the committee to all G20 activities for information purposes and for participation where possible. The committee also sent a message of support through the department to the delegation of government ministers that is in Russia for build trade relations and boost the South African economy.