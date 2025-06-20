Nigeria: 3 Traders Drown in Kebbi Canoe Mishap

19 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

Three traders have been confirmed dead while one is still missing as the canoe they were travelling in to Hikiya in Rohiya Local Government Area of Niger State hit a huge stone in River Niger and immediately capsized.

One of the traders, it was gathered, was still missing while others were said to have been rescued from the water. Reports from the Red Cross Society of Nigeria said the incident happened at 11:14 am on Tuesday.

A local who spoke to our correspondent said the accident happened as the traders were returning to their communities in Niger State after finishing their transactions at the Yauri market in Kebbi State.

The lead of the Disaster Management Team of the Red Cross Society of Nigeria, Yauri Division, Nafiu Nuhu, said: "The accident occurred as the canoe hit a stone under the water leading to the drowning of three passengers while another is still missing."

He added that some of the victims were rescued from the water with the assistance of members of the Red Cross team, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the volunteers from the community.

He said the bodies of the drowned traders have been buried in their community at Hikiya in Niger State while they are still searching for the other missing trader.

