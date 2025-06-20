Nigeria: Grassroots Devt Key to Nigeria's Football Future - Gusau

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering commitment to grassroots football development, describing it as the only sustainable path for growing the sport in the country.

"No one can realistically build an edifice from the rooftop," Gusau declared, while speaking at the Nigeria National League (NNL)/PROSTAR/SPORTLIGHT HUB monthly award ceremony held in Abuja yesterday.

"One of my NFF's key commitments is to invigorate grassroots football and the associated leagues, recognizing them as the foundation for the future of the sport in Nigeria."

Gusau praised the revival of structured recognition like the NNL awards, which spotlight outstanding performances across the league.

"Awards are important projects to encourage," he said. "They help to spur better performances from all actors in the industry."

The April and May 2025 awards honoured excellence across seven categories, including Best Behaved Team, Best Coach, Best Goalkeeper, Goal of the Month, Highest Goal Scorer, Most Valuable Player, and Best Referee.

Reflecting on the progress under his administration, Gusau highlighted the historic achievement of aligning Nigeria's football calendar with international schedules.

"This season marks the first occasion we have successfully aligned our calendar with global leagues--an achievement many deemed unattainable," he said. "This alignment also includes the Nigeria Women's Football League (NWFL)."

In the same vein, NNL Chairman George Aluo called for collaboration with sponsors to develop the league

"I would like to use this wonderful opportunity to thank our Partners and the board members for standing by us in this journey to becoming one of the best organized leagues in Africa. Permit me to humbly use this opportunity to invite all corporate bodies and Agencies to kindly identify with us by coming in as sponsors sors of the Nigeria National League. No League worldwide can strive without the presence and collaboration of reputable Sponsors," he said.

He further commended the awardees for their remarkable efforts, describing the ceremony--first held in December 2024--as a vital initiative to honour young talents making an impact in the country's second-tier league.

"These players and officials have not only made themselves proud but also their clubs, the league, and Nigerian football as a whole.

"The NNL remains the most important league in Nigeria, and these awards are a celebration of the excellence driving it forward," Aluo stated.