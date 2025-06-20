Kenya: Kisia Says Morans Confident of Reclaiming Africa 7s Crown

19 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya Morans head coach Louis Kisia says they are aimed at reclaiming the Africa 7s title they lost to Uganda last year.

The team travelling to Mauritius will be made up of mostly players who didn't get a chance to play in the World Series last season, but has been laced with a few experienced faces to give it stability.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net before the team travelled to Mauritius, Kisia says they are focused on playing for the country and bringing the title back home.

"This is a huge tournament and as always we want to go there and be successful. There is always everything to play for in the tournament and the boys want to win every game and become African champions. We last won this in 2023 when we beat South Africa and qualified for the Olympic Games and we want to reclaim it. We have had ample training time with the personnel we needed and we are ready to compete for the title," Kisia told Telecomasia.

Kenya has been drawn in the same group with defending champions Uganda, Ivory Coast and Ghana and Kisia says it seems an easy group on paper, but will be a good challenge for his players.

