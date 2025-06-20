Liberia: Mia, Superintendents Sign Deal to Clean Up Payroll

In a major step toward revitalizing grassroots governance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and all 15 county superintendents have adopted a comprehensive resolution to deepen decentralization, improve operational effectiveness, and crack down on payroll fraud across the country's local government structures.

The resolution was reached at the conclusion of a high-level Local Government Retreat held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town under the theme: "Strengthening Local Government through Decentralization and Team Building."

The three-day retreat brought together top county administrators, Ministry officials, and technical staff to review the progress of decentralization, confront operational bottlenecks, and forge a collective path forward. It culminated in the signing of Resolution No. MIA/MC/2025/06/13-002, which outlines eight major areas of reform and renewed commitment by county authorities.

Speaking at the close of the retreat, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, Sr., Minister of Internal Affairs, described the resolution as "a blueprint for practical reform."

"We have heard the cries of our people, and we know the challenges our local governments face," Minister Nyumalin stated. "But this resolution gives us a united front and actionable steps to clean up our systems, empower our counties, and deliver development where it is needed most."

The National Chairperson of the Superintendent Council, Kou Meapeh Gono, Superintendent of Nimba County, who co-signed the resolution, emphasized the need for joint accountability.

"We cannot talk about decentralization without integrity," Gono said. "This resolution is our commitment to do better -- to build stronger teams, report accurately, and ensure that every cent meant for local development reaches the people."

Superintendents reaffirmed their support for empowering counties to make timely and responsive decisions at the local level, with a renewed focus on inclusive governance.

Addressing operational challenges, the resolution mandates targeted training programs, improved administrative systems, and better resource mobilization. In a landmark move, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Civil Service Agency (CSA) will launch a nationwide personnel audit to identify and remove ghost names from government payrolls.

"Ghost employees are a silent theft of public trust," declared Hon. Whroway Bryant, Superintendent of Montserrado County. "We're going to correct that."

Emphasis will be placed on fostering leadership development, promoting teamwork among county staff, and creating a culture of transparency and accountability across administrative offices.

The resolution calls for the development of a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation (M&E) framework to assess progress, improve feedback loops, and ensure that decentralization efforts are producing measurable results.

All local government officials are now required to submit quarterly and annual reports in line with a new reporting template developed by MIA. This is aimed at standardizing data collection and improving transparency.

MIA has been tasked with hiring consultants to provide technical support at the county level. The Ministry will also engage with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and CSA to allocate funds for consultants in the 2026 National Budget, and to review and adjust county salary structures to reflect specialized skills.

"You can't expect high-quality governance when skilled workers are demotivated by low pay," said Miatta E. Dorley, Superintendent of Bomi County. "This salary review is a long-overdue measure."

County administrations are now responsible for the maintenance and rehabilitation of public infrastructure, including municipal buildings, county halls, presidential lodges, and green spaces.

Superintendents committed to increasing collaboration with civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and development partners to expand local service delivery and strengthen social cohesion.

"The communities are our partners," said Alex C. Grant, Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County. "We cannot succeed unless we bring everyone on board -- the youth, women, elders, and NGOs."

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has pledged to circulate the resolution to all relevant government ministries, agencies, and development partners to ensure alignment and support in implementation.

"We're not just going to file this resolution away," Minister Nyumalin affirmed. "We're going to act on it -- and we expect our partners to join us in making these reforms a reality."

The June 13, 2025 resolution is expected to become a cornerstone document for Liberia's long-term decentralization and local development agenda, as counties prepare to engage in next year's national budgetary planning and service delivery reforms.