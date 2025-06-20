Liberia: Nimba Legislative Caucus Unanimously Backs Sen. Twayen's Sting On AML

In solidarity with their colleague over his sting against the operation of the ArcelorMittal Liberia, the Nimba County Legislative Caucus issued a statement, expressing their unwavering support to Senator Nyan Twayen Jr for his recent statement made, regarding AML's operations, obligations, and relationship with the people of Nimba County.

In a one page document posted on Nimba populous facebook page 'Nimba Future Generation', the 55th Legislative Caucus described Senator Twayen's statement as courageous and his advocacy about the company's persistent failure to honor key aspects of its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), including infrastructure development, employment, environmental issues as well as community welfare reflects the growing concerns among the citizens.

"His position is not only legitimate, but it also reflects the sentiment of the people of Nimba who continue to bear the brunt of extractive activities with minimal returns in terms of development," the statement said.

The caucus said that they strongly condemned the reported attempts by ArcelorMittal Liberia to induce certain individuals and groups to publicly oppose the caucus's position in exchange for personal or organizational gain., the ideas as dishonest, divisive, and a direct affront to the principles of transparency, accountability, and democratic engagement.

"The Nimba County Legislative Caucus reminds all actors that our responsibility is to the people of Nimba, not to foreign corporations or special interest groups and we will not be deterred by orchestrated distractions or campaigns designed to dilute the rightful demands of our people," the statement said.

However, the caucus is demanding that there should be a comprehensive review of AML's compliance with its MDA obligations, immediate and measurable steps by AML to address long-standing grievances of host communities and the cessation of any tactics that seek to undermine legitimate representation and community advocacy.

"We stand united behind Senator Nyahn D. Twayen, and we will continue to work collectively to ensure that the interests of our county are protected and advanced as the people of Nimba deserve better, and we will not relent in demanding accountability and fairness from all corporate partners operating within our borders," the statement concluded.

The 55th Legislative Caucus of Nimba is believed to be more robust in their approach to the operations of the AML compared to the other previous caucuses , including the 52nd, 53rd, and 54th, where in 2006, AML gives the parliamentarians about 100 new brand two cabins pickup, creating concern among the citizens.

Since then, AML operation and the full implementation of the MDA had not been critiques as it done now, leaving the concession town of Yekepa in ruin, no better health facility, almost all the alleys in Yekepa have depleted, portion of the rail (from Tokadeh to Yekepa) is yet to be rehabilitated.

Despite the construction of the giant steer concentration plan, the citizens are still retrospecting the days of the Liberia, America Mining Company/LAMCO, where the basic utilities like pipe borne water system, vibrant electricity and good health facilities were in available

Early this year some groups of elders believed to come from the mines affected came down with a petition statement endorsing the renewal of the MDA.

In reaction, the caucus condemned and rejected the so - called elders and chiefs petition statement, saying, "we the caucus remains deeply committed to ensuring that decisions affecting the county's resources and future are made in open, transparent and participatory manners, involving stakeholders from across the county.

AML had contracted most of the locally based community radio stations in the three mines affected counties, including Bassa, Bong and Nimba to broadcast promotional jingle on some of the successes of the company, something that is likely undermining the effectiveness of these local radio stations, when it comes to independent reporting.