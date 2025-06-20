Liberia: Pleebo Mayor Demands Fair Share of Nat'l Budget

Mayor Larry Geekor of Pleebo City has appealed to the national government, decrying what he described as the city's persistent neglect in Liberia's national development budget despite its key role in driving Maryland County's economy.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, Mayor Geekor highlighted mounting frustrations over inadequate infrastructure, poor road conditions, and limited social services, which he says are stalling development and undermining the welfare of residents.

"How can a city that brings in the most money not have even the basic things like trash bins and road tools?" the mayor asked, visibly frustrated. "We are not asking for favoritism--we are asking for fairness."

According to Mayor Geekor, Pleebo is the economic heartbeat of Maryland County, home to bustling markets, expanding commercial activities, and the largest population base in the region. Despite these contributions, he said, Pleebo is routinely excluded from key budgetary allocations, while the county capital, Harper, remains the sole recipient of prioritized national funding.

He emphasized the urgent need for essential amenities like waste management tools and road equipment, which he says are crucial to keeping the city clean, functional, and safe for its residents.

"The lack of national support has real consequences--stunted growth, poor infrastructure, and a declining quality of life," Geekor warned.

The mayor is now calling for a shift in the national government's budgeting priorities, urging policymakers to adopt a more inclusive and decentralized development approach that reflects the contributions of fast-growing regional cities like Pleebo.

"If the government is serious about decentralization and regional development, then it must look beyond just county capitals and start supporting cities that are actually driving local economies," he said.

Mayor Geekor's remarks come amid growing calls across Liberia for equitable budget distribution and stronger government support for underfunded municipalities. His plea is not just for recognition, but for investment in Pleebo's potential.

"Pleebo deserves its place in the national development plan. Our people work hard and contribute more revenue than any other part of the county. It's time they see the benefits of that contribution," he concluded.