Southern Africa: Namibian Pupils Excel At Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad

Team Namibia has returned to the country with a bronze medal from the 2025 Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (Pamo), held in Gaborone, Botswana.

Roland Ndjamba earned the medal after showcasing Namibia's growing talent in mathematics on the continental stage.

In addition to the medal, Ndjamba, along with teammates Justine Haikali and Anton Kanyanga, were awarded fully funded three-year scholarships from the African Olympiad Academy, recognising their exceptional performance at the competition.

This was confirmed by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology via social media yesterday.

NCRST applauded the pupils' achievements, expressing pride in their hard work and dedication.

"The NCRST couldn't be prouder of our brilliant young mathematicians, and we're even more excited to see four of them represent Namibia at the upcoming International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) in Queensland, Australia this July," the post read.

Four of Namibia's top young mathematicians are now set to represent the country at the IMO in July.