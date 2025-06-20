Southern Africa: Namibian Pupils Excel At Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad

19 June 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Team Namibia has returned to the country with a bronze medal from the 2025 Pan-African Mathematics Olympiad (Pamo), held in Gaborone, Botswana.

Roland Ndjamba earned the medal after showcasing Namibia's growing talent in mathematics on the continental stage.

In addition to the medal, Ndjamba, along with teammates Justine Haikali and Anton Kanyanga, were awarded fully funded three-year scholarships from the African Olympiad Academy, recognising their exceptional performance at the competition.

This was confirmed by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology via social media yesterday.

NCRST applauded the pupils' achievements, expressing pride in their hard work and dedication.

"The NCRST couldn't be prouder of our brilliant young mathematicians, and we're even more excited to see four of them represent Namibia at the upcoming International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) in Queensland, Australia this July," the post read.

Four of Namibia's top young mathematicians are now set to represent the country at the IMO in July.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.