Namibia: MMA Fighters Step Up Training for Abu Dhabi Tourney

Namibia's mixed martial arts (MMA) team has intensified preparations as they gear up for the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi from 21-27 July.

This year's event is set to be the biggest youth amateur MMA event in history, welcoming young athletes from around the globe to compete for the prestige of IMMAF gold.

According to the coach, the fighters are currently undergoing rigorous training sessions aimed at sharpening their skills and improving fitness levels ahead of the highly anticipated global competition.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, team coach Carlos de Sousa said preparations are progressing well but admitted the training routine has been demanding on the athletes.

"The preparations are tough for the boys. They've just returned from the African MMA Championships in Angola, where they qualified for next month's World Championships. There's very little time to rest because of the tight schedule," he said.

The Namibian team for the Abu Dhabi event includes four fighters, namely, Waylon Beukes, Stefan Kuhn, Yordanis Sampre, and Shange Kamwi with De Sousa leading the technical team.

De Sousa expressed confidence in the team's chances, despite acknowledging the high calibre of competition they will face.

"It's a major event with elite fighters from across the world. To compete at this level, you must be thoroughly prepared, and as proud sons of the Land of the Brave, we'll give it our all and aim to bring medals back home," he added.

However, the coach revealed that the team has yet to secure sponsorship for the trip. "At the moment, the trip is entirely self-funded.

We've received promises of assistance from private entities and individuals, but nothing has been confirmed in writing yet. All logistical arrangements are being handled by us," De Sousa noted.

The team is expected to depart at the beginning of next month to make sure they familiarise themselves with the weather.