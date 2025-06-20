Botswana: Namibia Legends Set for Botswana Showdown

Namibia Legends are preparing to compete in the third edition of Clash of the Legends Four Nations Tournament this Saturday in Francistown, Botswana.

The four-nation tournament will also include teams from Botswana Legends, South Africa Legends and Zimbabwe Legends. The one-day exhibition tournament will take place at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

During the exhibition matches on Saturday, Zimbabwe Legends will face their South African counterparts, while hosts Botswana take on Namibian Legends. The winners of these matches will compete in the final, with the losers playing in the third/fourth-place play-off.

Former Brave Warriors gaffer, Bobby Samaria will manage the Brave Warriors Legends, while Former Zimbabwe midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha will manage Zimbabwe's Warriors Legends, with Dikgang Mabalane leading the South Africa Legends, Boitumelo Mafhoko will coach Botswana.

Speaking ahead of the team's departure, coach Samaria said, he is happy to be entrusted with the task to lead the team. "We are extremely excited to participate in the Four Nations Clash of Legends tournament. We are humbled by the invitation, and it's wonderful to see our legends eager to play football again and reunite with old rivals in a spirit of camaraderie."

"We will give our best to secure a win against the hosts, Botswana, and hopefully face South Africa in the final to bring the trophy home. It's important to mention that we could only select 21 players for this trip, even though we have many more legends. We plan to continually rotate the team to ensure every legend gets an opportunity to participate," he said.

Meanwhile, the team's head of delegation and former Brave Warriors captain Bimbo Tjihero added his two cents, saying he is proud with the way the tournament has grown since its inception and hoping it could be a bigger event soon.

"This is an initiative we want to grow beyond this tournament. Our plan is to establish a formal structure that will enable our legends to contribute meaningfully to Namibian football and society. We also want to explore ways to honour and engage our legends, keeping them active and involved -- and those plans are already in motion," he added.