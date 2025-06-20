Ghana: GOC to Commemorate Olympic Day On Saturday

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) will organise a series of activities to commemorate this year's Olympic Day celebration on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It would be held together with the various sports federations and the Ghana Education Service (GES) and aimed at promoting Olympic values and encouraging participation in sports.

According to the organisers, over 1,000 students drawn from about 20 schools would participate in sports competitions, fitness sessions, and educational programmes designed to engage people of all ages and backgrounds.

"These activities will not only promote physical activity but also highlight the importance of the Olympic values in everyday life," said Mr Richard Akpokavie, Presisent of the GOC.

Apart from promoting the Olympic values, the students and patrons will have the opportunity to experience demonstrations from 21 sporting disciplines, providing a unique chance to explore various sports and discover new talents.

Additionally, selected schools will also compete in a quiz competition designed to promote Olympism and test their knowledge of the Olympic Movement, its history, and values. This competition aims to educate and engage students in the spirit of Olympism.

According to Mr Richard Akpokavie, "the Olympic Day falls on June 23 but Ghana will celebrate it on June 21."

Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, Second Vice President of the GOC and Chairman of the Planning Committee of the event, indicated that, "after a long break, arrangement for this year's event promises to be exciting and very engaging for all participants."

Olympic Day is a global celebration that commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and promotes the values of excellence, friendship, and respect that are at the heart of the Olympic Movement.