Ghana: GOC to Commemorate Olympic Day On Saturday

19 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Sports Reporter

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) will organise a series of activities to commemorate this year's Olympic Day celebration on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It would be held together with the various sports federations and the Ghana Education Service (GES) and aimed at promoting Olympic values and encouraging participation in sports.

According to the organisers, over 1,000 students drawn from about 20 schools would participate in sports competitions, fitness sessions, and educational programmes designed to engage people of all ages and backgrounds.

"These activities will not only promote physical activity but also highlight the importance of the Olympic values in everyday life," said Mr Richard Akpokavie, Presisent of the GOC.

Apart from promoting the Olympic values, the students and patrons will have the opportunity to experience demonstrations from 21 sporting disciplines, providing a unique chance to explore various sports and discover new talents.

Additionally, selected schools will also compete in a quiz competition designed to promote Olympism and test their knowledge of the Olympic Movement, its history, and values. This competition aims to educate and engage students in the spirit of Olympism.

According to Mr Richard Akpokavie, "the Olympic Day falls on June 23 but Ghana will celebrate it on June 21."

Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, Second Vice President of the GOC and Chairman of the Planning Committee of the event, indicated that, "after a long break, arrangement for this year's event promises to be exciting and very engaging for all participants."

Olympic Day is a global celebration that commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and promotes the values of excellence, friendship, and respect that are at the heart of the Olympic Movement.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.