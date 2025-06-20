Senior Officials From Regional Member Countries Commit to Strengthening Implementation of African Development Bank Group Operations

Senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Governors' offices of the African Development Bank Group's Regional Member Countries (RMCs) have adopted a new digital platform to boost coordination and enhance the implementation of Bank operations at the country level.

Meeting in Abidjan on 12-13 June for the second High-Level Workshop on the Member States Engagement Framework, the Protocol Directors and RMC focal points examined how to improve the practical implementation of host country agreements that establish the Bank's presence and activities in member countries.

Discussions focused on persistent challenges, including the interpretation and application of key provisions from the Agreement establishing the Bank, the privileges and immunities afforded to the institution and its staff, and the implications for projects and programmes across the region.

Vincent Nmehielle, the Bank Group's Secretary-General, chaired the workshop.

To address these issues and improve collaboration, participants endorsed the Bank-designed digital platform as an essential tool for facilitating information-sharing and exchanging experiences. They also agreed to establish a central database of stakeholders, including Protocol Directors, Governors' office focal points, Directors General, Deputy Directors General, Country Managers, and the Bank's regional protocol officers. Other relevant actors may be added to further support country-level implementation.

"We've come away from this workshop having achieved many things," said Vincent Nmehielle, Secretary-General of the African Development Bank Group.

"You are the main points of contact for maintaining this spirit of collaboration, so that the operations implemented by the Bank Group can further transform people's lives."

Participants also reviewed ongoing difficulties in securing the full application of the privileges and immunities outlined in host country agreements. These include, for instance, the reluctance of some governments to recognise the Bank's laissez-passer, or to extend VAT exemptions in line with international norms.

"The Bank's primary mission is to contribute to the development of our member countries," Nmehielle added. "To achieve this, we must create an enabling environment that supports free movement -- essential not only for our work, but for African integration, intra-African trade, and the continent's development."

The workshop featured a presentation on the Bank's updated decentralisation strategy and provided space for frank exchanges on the operational hurdles affecting project implementation.

Senior Bank officials delivered presentations on the structure and mandate of the Bank's Boards of Directors, the Bank's lending policies, recovery of sovereign and non-sovereign loan arrears, and its sanctions regime for staff and other stakeholders. They also outlined upcoming events and emphasised how RMCs can play a proactive role in advancing shared goals.

While reaffirming the value of annual meetings, participants agreed to organise regional gatherings in 2026, ahead of a global forum in 2027 to deepen engagement and ensure greater alignment at all levels.

André Basse, Chief of Protocol and Head of the Protocol, Privileges and Immunities Division of the African Development Bank Group, presented the key components of the workshop, as well as the main recommendations and next steps.

"This meeting has been worthwhile for all of us," said the Head of Protocol at Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "We are leaving with valuable information that will help strengthen our collaboration with the Bank."

The workshop marked an important step in reinforcing cooperation between the Bank and its member countries, equipping stakeholders with the tools and knowledge needed for more effective delivery of development operations.