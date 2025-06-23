Sudan: New EU-UN Programme to Support Displaced Communities in South Sudan Amid Sudan Crisis

Juba — The European Union (EU) has allocated EUR 11 million to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to support long-term recovery and stability for communities in South Sudan affected by the Sudan conflict and resulting displacement.

Since fighting broke out in Sudan in April 2023, over 1.1 million people have fled to South Sudan, placing heavy strain on already limited infrastructure and essential services.

The initiative, titled "Strengthening Community Adaptability and Resilience for Displaced and Host Populations in South Sudan," aims at providing lasting support to around 40,000 people, including Sudanese refugees, South Sudanese returnees, internally displaced populations and host communities. It will focus on Upper Nile State and the capital, Juba, two of the regions most impacted by the influx.

The programme aims to move beyond emergency aid by investing in solutions that support recovery and long-term resilience. It will address immediate needs while focusing on three priority areas: expanding economic opportunities, improving access to healthcare and education, and fostering social cohesion. Special attention will be given to youth and women through initiatives that promote job creation, skills development, and community-led peacebuilding.

"I am proud to launch this initiative with UNHCR and IOM," said Lothar Jaschke, Acting Head of the EU Delegation. "The Sudan crisis has worsened displacement in cities like Juba and Malakal, which are hosting large numbers of displaced people despite limited resources. Supporting both displaced and resident communities without distinction is essential to strengthen social cohesion."

"South Sudan is at a crossroads, facing growing pressure from continued arrivals while grappling with its own deepening humanitarian crisis," said Marie-Helene Verney, UNHCR Representative in South Sudan. "This support from the European Union is essential to promote inclusion and resilience, offering a path toward greater stability for both displaced and host communities. With the participation of the Government of South Sudan and local partners, this project exemplifies how development partnerships can anchor hope and recovery in some of the most challenging contexts."

"This programme reflects IOM's continued commitment to moving beyond crisis response by investing in long-term recovery and working in partnership with the Government and people of South Sudan. By aligning efforts with national priorities and building on existing foundations, we aim to maximize impact and ensure sustainable, community-driven solutions for those affected by displacement," said Vijaya Souri, IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission.

Building on EU-backed efforts from 2023, the programme also advances the shift from emergency aid to sustainable development. It follows the Inter-Agency Standing Committee's Framework on Durable Solutions and the UN Secretary-General's 2022 Action Agenda on Internal Displacement, led by Special Adviser Robert Piper.

This joint action reflects a shared commitment between the EU, UNHCR and IOM, to provide meaningful, lasting support to people affected by the Sudan conflict. The programme will run through 2026, with both UN agencies working closely with national and local partners to ensure coordination and sustainability.