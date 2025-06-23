Zimbabwe: Knives Out for Musarara, As Zanu-PF Factionalism Explodes in Mashonaland Central

23 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

KNIVES have been drawn against senior Zanu PF member Tafadzwa Musarara, who faces possible suspension in what sources say is a resurgence of factional fights within the political hotbed of Mashonaland Central province.

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) is reportedly behind the plot to obliterate Musarara.

NewZimbabwe.com is in possession of a letter directed at Musarara, a Zanu PF district chairperson in the province, demanding that he avails himself for disciplinary hearing at the party's provincial headquarters in Bindura.

He stands accused of leaving meetings before their conclusion and failure to supervise cell restructuring.

"At times and when you manage to attend provincial meetings you sit briefly and quickly sneak out without notifying anyone, even the provincial chairperson," reads letter signed by chairperson of the disciplinary committee Christopher Magomo.

NewZimbabwe.com is also in possession of Musarara's response wherein he demands clarity on charges and evidence of his departure.

Musarara could not confirm receipt of the letter that was delivered to him on May 21 this year.

Sources within the province revealed that the charges are well worked, following yet-to-be-confirmed information that President Emmerson Mnangagwa could be considering stepping down as per constitutional dictates.

If Mnangagwa decides not to go ahead with plans to stay in office beyond 2028, provincial and district structures within the party will have to prepare and participate in primary elections.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, a well-known, perennial rival of Musarara is said to be behind the charges in an attempt to have him barred from participating in the primaries, which are said to be set for next year.

Kazembe, who reportedly ordered police details to trail Musarara, did not answer his mobile phone on Sunday.

"Most of those within Kazembe's camp where banking on the 2030 Agenda and not doing anything be it in their wards or constituencies but now that we hear the President might decide against it, the issue is now about dismissing competition by any means possible," said a source from within the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central PEC.

