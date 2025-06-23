Kenya: Jambo Jet to Maintain Flight Fares As War Rages in Middle East

22 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Nairobi — Jambo Jet Airline has assured their customers of no increase in flight fares due to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

The airline's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Karanja Ndegwa, says the war will have a huge impact on fuel prices.

Ndegwa says at the start of the war, the price of a barrel of fuel shot up by 10 USD.

"We have seen the barrel jump from 63 USD to 73 USD," he said.

However, Ndegwa says the airline will not increase the flight fares but wait to monitor how the war progresses.

He says the fuel prices are volatile as they continue to fluctuate day by day, making it difficult to increase the cost of traveling.

"We will wait, because it is quite volatile, it goes out to 70-76 USD but the following week it comes down to 69 USD," he said.

Ndegwa says the airline will relook at its flight prices if the barrel hits 100 USD.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Friday during a round table meeting with the media, the CEO said its flight cost will be adjusted only if it is not sustainable owing to the high cost of world fuel prices.

Ndegwa further announced that the airline is increasing its fleet from the current 8 to 9 as they acquire a brand-new De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Q-400.

He says the new flight will now mean an increase in flight frequencies on their Kisumu-Nairobi-Mombasa routes.

"Kisumu is our biggest market and we will increase the frequencies from 6 to 7," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.