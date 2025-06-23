Kenya: Kindiki Dimisses 'Political Dimwits, Cons' As He Vows 'Superior Conversation'

22 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed what he termed as shallow and deceptive political rhetoric, urging Kenyans to reject leaders who offer no tangible solutions to the country's challenges.

In a statement on Saturday, Kindiki said the electorate has grown more enlightened and is no longer swayed by empty slogans or personality-driven politics.

Instead, the DP said Kenyans now demand a higher standard of leadership and a more realistic conversation about the country's future.

"Kenya deserves a superior conversation on who has the most realistic ideas for taking our nation forward," Kindiki stated.

"Those whose only message is the chants about who will be in office for how long, or who speaks with what kind of voice, will be swept away by the torrential downpour of an increasingly smarter, enlightened, and no-nonsense public who can no longer buy delusion from political dimwits, fakes, cons, and counterfeits."

Kindiki emphasized the need for leaders to focus on substantive policies that address the country's pressing socio-economic issues, rather than engaging in divisive or superficial debates.

Without naming individuals, he appeared to take aim at political rivals who have been critical of President William Ruto's administration, which continues to face criticism for failing to deliver on its campaign pledges.

He argued that arrogance and contempt in leadership will soon be a thing of the past as the public grows more assertive and discerning.

The remarks come at a time when the political climate is heating up ahead of the 2027 General Election, with various figures jostling for influence and public attention.

