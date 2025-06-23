Tanzania to Host Anh2025 Conference Amid Global Challenges

Dar es Salaam — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy Dr Doto Mashaka Biteko, will grace the 10th annual Agriculture, Nutrition and Health (ANH) Academy Week as the distinguished Guest of Honour.

This prestigious international conference, which brings together leading researchers, policymakers, and practitioners from around the globe, will be held from 23 to 26 June 2025 in Dar Es Salaam.

The event will also be accessible virtually, allowing a global audience to engage in vital conversations on transforming food systems, nutrition, health, and climate resilience.

According to Aishwarya Nangia on behalf of the ANH2025 team this year marks a major milestone for ANH Academy Week, which convenes global experts to address the world's most pressing development challenges--ranging from food and nutrition insecurity to climate change, public health, and sustainable agriculture.

Nangia said More than 400 researchers, policymakers, and development leaders are expected to attend in person with many more joining online.

"Together, they will engage in more than 53 sessions designed to share the latest evidence, tools, and strategies for transforming agri-food systems to promote better nutrition, health, and sustainability outcomes across the globe," said Nangia.

"This year's Academy Week arrives at a moment of both urgency and hope... Here in Tanzania, we recognise that the path to equitable and sustainable development runs through the interconnected fields of agriculture, nutrition, and health." the Sokoine University of Agriculture(SUA) Vice Chancellor , Prof Raphael Chibunda, told.

The SUA , Prof Joyce Kinabo, from the Department of Food Technology, Nutrition, and Consumer Sciences said Scientific evidence, human experiences and cross-sector collaboration are essential to building more resilient and equitable food systems.

She said the ANH 2025 brings trans-boundary engagement of actors by breaking down silos between sectors and borders to create a more resilient food system, healthier populations and stronger economies.

"The ANH Academy Week in Tanzania reflects a powerful convergence of political commitment, regional innovation, and a vibrant global research community," said Prof Suneetha Kadiyala, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. "It's about collective action to make food systems sustainable, fair, and nourishing for all".

Dr Biteko's participation underscores Tanzania's growing leadership in driving cross-sector solutions to food system challenges. His presence is particularly timely, as Tanzania--and much of East Africa--continues to grapple with the impacts of severe climate-related disasters.

The meeting takes place amidst multiple global crises, from climate change, environmental degradation and biodiversity loss, to rising rates of malnutrition, non-communicable diseases, economic shocks, and conflicts.

The UN World Food Programme reports that in 2024, acute food insecurity and child malnutrition rose for the sixth straight year, with over 295 million people in 53 countries facing severe hunger--up nearly 14 million from 2023. The number of people facing catastrophic hunger also reached a record high.

ANH2025 is co-hosted by the ANH Academy, led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) , Tanzania's premier agricultural research institution.