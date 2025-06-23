Nigeria: Tinubu Condemns Borno Suicide Attack, Mourns Victims of Kano Explosion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed anguish over the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, at the weekend.Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement, said the President mourned those who lost their lives, "describing the attack as cowardly."President Tinubu urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing out remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic.President Tinubu also condoled with the Government and people of Borno over the incident and directed the National Emergency Management Agency to support those who survived the attack.

The Presidential spokesman also said, the President sympathised with the families of those killed or injured by an explosion on Saturday morning in Kano.The explosion at a scrap metal factory affected 15 people, with five of them losing their lives.President Tinubu stressed the importance of workplace safety measures and tasked relevant government institutions with investigating the incident.