Africa: The African Union Conducts a Pre-Election Assessment in Tanzania in Preparation for the October 2025 Vote

The African Union deployed a pre-election assessment mission (PAM) to the Republic of Tanzania, from 11-21 June 2025.

The objective of the PAM was to consider the state of preparedness for the forthcoming October 2025 presidential and legislative elections by institutions and stakeholders; assess and encourage women's political participation; and examine the political context within which the elections will take place to ensure that Tanzania's democracy is further consolidated within the country's framework and continental standards.

The Mission was led by H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa, assisted by H.E. Bineta Diop, AU special envoy for Women, peace and security; and Hon. Justice (Rtd) Effie Owour, Co-Chair of the FemWiseAfrica and a Member of the AU Panel of the Wise. It also comprised of representatives from the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), and the Women, gender and youth Directorate of the AU.

Accordingly, the Mission consulted with H.E. Kassim Majaliwa, the prime minister of Tanzania; H.E. Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, the Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups; key government officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation; Commissioner and representatives of the Independent National Election Commission; Camillus Mongoso Wambura, Inspector General of Police (IGP); the registrar of NGOs; women business platforms; Civil Society Organizations (CSOs); Commissioner for human rights and good governance; deputy attorney general; registrar of the judiciary; registrar of political parties; and the political parties council among other stakeholders. The engagements held centred on the country's readiness for the upcoming election; the status of the electoral process; and the participation of women and youth, not only as voters but also as candidates.

In Zanzibar, the Mission held discussions with Hon. Haroun Ali Suleiman, Minister of state for constitution, law, civil service & good governance; the election commission chairperson; and CSOs.

Following the conclusion of the PAM, a report on the findings and recommendations will be submitted to the AUC Chairperson for his consideration.