West Africa: Tinubu, 11 Heads of State, Attend Ordinary Session of Ecowas in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, hosted 11 Heads of State from the West African sub region at the 67th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.The meeting took place at the Conference center of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.However, the meeting earlier slated for about 10 am, started about 5 pm when the Head of States arrived at the venue.Sunday's meeting at the villa was President Tinubu's last as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

President Tinubu was elected in Guinea-Bissau as the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.He was re-elected for a second one-year term on July 7, 2024, in Abuja.Speaking at the opening session, President Tinubu thanked the African leaders for their commitment to the unity peace and prosperity of the region, saying "your presence here today is a testament to the enduring solidarity that defines our regional integration."The Nigerian leader urged his counterparts to "confront the stark and persistent challenges that continue to impede our aspirations. Foremost among them at the moment are the security threats, violent extremism and other cross border crimes that have continued to widen and deepen in their intensity."These threats are transitional in nature, and are driven by quite an agile and dangerous network that has no respect for borders. No single nation can therefore address these challenges alone. We must strengthen coordination, amplify political will, and prioritize a collective approach to security. "