Zimbabwe: City to City Concert - Master H's Crowning Moment

ZIMDANCEHALL musician Master H has, in recent times, carved a niche in the entertainment industry, becoming one of the most sought-after musicians in the country.

Master H has arguably resurrected Zimdancehall, which had fallen by the wayside after being overtaken by hip-hop.

Last year, the youthful musician performed before large crowds, albeit in the shadows of veteran artists such as Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

He was duly rewarded as the Outstanding Male Musician at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) earlier this year.

Now, Master H has an opportunity to stake his claim and make a mark when he headlines the City to City concert next Friday, June 28, at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Master H's mettle and maturity will be tested at the hard-to-fill venue as he aims to prove that last year's exploits were no fluke.

The musician says he is looking forward to the City to City concert, promising a high-octane performance.

"On 28 June I promise there will be a high energy performance, and just know when I am there it is going to be a fired up performance as always. So, let us link up, let us meet at the HICC," said the rising star.

The artist will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence following his recent sojourn in Jamaica, where he collaborated with several artists, including Capleton.

Master H will share the stage with seasoned musicians Freeman, Killer T, Tammy Moyo, Enzo Ishall, Nasha Ts, and Chillmaster.

Gateway Stream is organising the show, selling tickets priced at US$10 for ordinary access and US$20 for VIP.