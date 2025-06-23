Ethiopia: Ethio-U.S. - Strengthening the 120 Years of Diplomatic Relations

PM Abiy discusses with U.S. Marine Corps and AFRICOM Commander

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) received General Michael Langley, the U.S. Marine Corps and AFRICOM Commander at his office on Friday morning. They hold discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Following the discussion PM Abiy said on his social meida post that "Received General Michael Langley, U.S. Marine Corps and AFRICOM Commander, today for discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest."

- Ethiopian Ambassador to U.S. meets President Trump

Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Binalf Andualem, held his first meeting with U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House. Upon his arrival at the White House, Ambassador Binalf received a warm and formal diplomatic welcome, reflecting the longstanding relationships of Ethiopia and the United States.

Ethiopia and U.S. have enjoyed a robust relationship that spans over 120 years. Ambassador Binalf is expected to strengthen this historic diplomatic tie of the two countries during his tenure as Ethiopian ambassador to the U.S. This meeting marks the beginning of many future discussions with the potential for a strong partnership in areas such as peace, security, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

- Field Marshal Birhanu discusses with U.S. Marine Corps and AFRICOM Commander

The Chief of the General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Birhanu Jula received and held discussions with a high-level delegation led by General Michael Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) at his office.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to ENDF, Field Marshal Birhanu said that Ethiopia and the United States have maintained relations for over a century. Field Marshal Birhanu underscores the two friendly countries' collaborations on areas in the defense sector.

General Michael Langley, Commander of AFRICOM, on his part, commended Ethiopia's prominent role in the Horn of Africa and across the continent, recognizing Ethiopia's efforts in supporting peace in Somalia and in combating terrorism, the ENDF reported.

The discussion was attended by high-level Ethiopian and American military officials, including U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Ervin Massinga.

BY DARGIE KAHSAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 22 JUNE 2025