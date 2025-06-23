Uganda: Suspected Female Suicide Bomber Killed in Kalerwe Market

22 June 2025
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — A suspected female suicide bomber has been killed in Kalerwe Market this morning. The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) bomb squad is currently on the ground carrying out investigations, according to a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This comes just weeks after a similar terror-related incident earlier this month in Munyonyo, where two individuals described by the UPDF as "armed terrorists" were intercepted and killed by a counter-terrorism unit. One of them was identified as a female suicide bomber.

The operation occurred near the Roman Catholic Munyonyo Martyrs' Shrine during Martyrs Day celebrations, where a group had gathered in prayer. Reports at the time indicated an explosion occurred as the two approached the church on a motorcycle.

Army spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi stated that one of the suspects was "laden with powerful explosives." Authorities believed the pair had links to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group affiliated with the Islamic State.

