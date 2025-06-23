Egypt Voices Grave Concern Over Latest Developments in Iran, Condemns Escalation

Egypt expressed on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025, its deep concern over the latest developments in Iran and condemned the growing escalation, warning of its serious consequences on regional and international peace and security. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Egypt reaffirmed its rejection of any violations of the United Nations Charter and international law, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty of states. It also warned anew against the dangers should the region slide into further chaos and tension. The statement emphasized that political solutions and diplomatic negotiations, not military action, are the only path to resolving the crisis and achieving a lasting settlement. Egypt renewed its call for de-escalation, self-restraint and dialogue, in order to protect civilian lives and preserve the security and stability of the region. MENA