Uganda: EACOP 62% Complete - Officials Say

The construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline is now at 62 percent with the whole project expected to be complete by June next year 2026, officials have said.

During a joint inspection and monitoring exercise by Uganda and Tanzania's Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority-EWURA on the progress of the project in the Albertine graben, Dr Joseph Kobusheshe the Director for Environment, Health and Safety at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda said the project is steadily on course to deliver first oil by 2026.

"As off now, we are talking construction progress between 60 to 65 percent. We have a number of key facilities here in Uganda like at the Pump station one with the construction works all going well" he stated

Kobusheshe noted a significant progress at Tilenga and Kingfisher development areas which are crucial in the production of the highly expected first oil.

"They have progressed significantly because by the end of the year, we are confident that we should have the minimum number of wells that are required for the first oil. The other factor is developing the flow lines and feeder lines from the Kingfisher and Tilenga fields and these are progressing; there is also need for central processing facilities-CPFs to make the crude oil ready for processing and work in Tilenga and Kingfisher CPFs is progressing."

Patrick Aikoa the site lead at AGI Construction said work at pump station one which is crucial for the 1443 kilometre long pipeline is currently at 58 percent.

"The project is moving well, and we are confident by next year june the project will be commissioned" he stated

Project information indicates that over 1000 kilometer of line pipes have already arrived in Uganda from both China and Greece.

Of these, 800 kilometer line pipes have already been insulated and coated and are ready for dispatch to different construction spread areas in Uganda and Tanzania.

Gerald Maganga the Director Petroleum at the Energy and Water Utility Regulatory Authority of Tanzania said that work on the EACOP project for the Tanzania part is progressing with higher concentration.

"In Tanzania, the progress is higher because the Tanzania section is longer and much of the concentration is there. We are happy with what we are seeing. Our mission is to see and appreciate the progress of the project and see if we are on track so that the project can be delivered in the time we expect" he noted

Yusuf Masaba the Corporate Affairs Officer at Petroleum Authority of Uganda said the progress in drilling of expected oil wells at both Kingfisher and Tilenga projects has progressed steadily.

He said at the Kingfisher project; 18 wells have been drilled out of the 31 expected.

"The 18 wells have been drilled to make the minimum number required for the first oil to be produced. The Kingfisher feeder pipeline has already been completed and is ready for use to deliver oil to the pumping station one. The works on the Kingfisher Central processing facility are at 65 percent," said Masaba.

Derrick Mbabazi the National Content Manager for CCJV responsible for the construction of the Central Processing Facility CPF at Kingfisher Oilfield in Kyangwali Sub-County Kikuube District says a number of Ugandans have been employed to work in the area.

"We have employed over 1000 people specifically for the EPC 3 project. But there are also some contract workers under, so generally we can say since 2022 up to date we can say about 2000 employees who are local Ugandans have benefited from this project" Mbabazi stated

The delegation also visited Kabalega International Airport in Kabaale Sub-County Hoima District and Kingfisher Oilfield in Buhuka Kyangwali Kikuube district.