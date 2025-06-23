Uganda: Hunger-Induced Suicide Shocks Bidibidi Refugee Community

Betty Taji, a 25-year-old South Sudanese refugee and mother of three, was found dead in her shelter in Village 5, Zone 3, after hanging herself. Her husband, Joseph Tereka, discovered her body upon returning home from church -- a horrifying end to two days of emotional torment following an altercation over food.

According to Tereka, the family's situation had grown increasingly dire after they were reclassified under the World Food Programme's (WFP) 2024 food aid system as Category Three -- meaning they no longer received food assistance.

With only one or two meager meals a day, hunger became a constant presence in their home.

Desperate to feed her children, Taji reportedly took a 10-litre basin of cassava during her group's drying rotation to prepare a meal for the family.

Rather than receive understanding, she was publicly berated by fellow group members and summoned to two meetings where she was humiliated.

"If it wasn't for the food cuts, my wife wouldn't have taken the cassava, and she would still be alive," Tereka said, struggling to hold back tears. "She just wanted to feed the children."

Police confirmed the suicide, with Superintendent of Police Collins Asea, spokesperson for West Nile Region, linking the case to growing mental health challenges in refugee communities.

"We're seeing more suicide cases, more domestic violence, and increased depression -- all tied to economic stress and food scarcity," Asea said.

Officials from the Office of the Prime Minister attributed the growing hardship to donor fatigue and diminishing support for refugee welfare services.

Jeremiah Nyagah, National Director of World Vision Uganda, described the incident as a heartbreaking but avoidable loss.

"This tragedy shows that food insecurity goes beyond hunger -- it's about human dignity," Nyagah said. "Refugees are being pushed into desperation. They need support, not shame. We must urgently re-examine policies that are abandoning families."

Yumbe District Council Speaker Kassim Asiku was blunt in his assessment, calling the situation a "humanitarian and policy failure."

"We cannot allow people to die because of bureaucratic categories. The food recategorization system must be reviewed. We are losing lives. This is an emergency," Asiku said.

Paul Mwiricha, Response Director for World Vision Uganda, emphasized the link between food access and mental health.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Refugees Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are investing in emotional support and community dialogue, but none of it will work if people can't eat. Food is foundational to survival and dignity."

Community leaders report a rise in depression, child neglect, school dropouts, and domestic violence -- all linked to deepening food insecurity.

Though aid agencies have launched mental health campaigns, many fear these efforts will fall short without adequate nutrition and support.

The death of Betty Taji has ignited widespread debate over the ethics and effectiveness of food aid structures in refugee settlements.

Critics argue that while communal farming initiatives aim to foster cooperation, they may inadvertently expose vulnerable individuals to stigma and exclusion.

Her story is no longer just a personal tragedy -- it is a glaring warning of the human cost of unmet needs, broken aid systems, and the silent suffering of thousands pushed to the edge.