Malawi: Police Arrests Eight Over Vandalism, Theft of a Police Unit in Lilongwe

Lilongwe Police has arrested eight people on suspicion that they took part in the vandalism of Chisiyo Police Unit, torching two vehicles and theft of office equipment on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Police Publicist Hastings Chigalu said the arrests were made on Thursday night, at Zamkutu-Bypass where law enforcers also recovered from the suspects, two wooden doors that were stolen at the vandalized police unit.

They have been identified as Wickson Maloya, 21, Ishmael Mitengo, 21, Zuzo Pedson, 24, Blessings Dyson, 21, Philmon Maupo, 21, Aaron Wellington, 32, Willard Jeremani, 21, and Thokozani Makolija, 20.

"It is believed that the suspects were among a group of irate individuals who vandalized the police unit after law enforcers declined to hand over to them, a murder suspect they wanted to burn alive, whom the villagers themselves brought to the police unit," he said.

Adding: "The irate villagers set ablaze two vehicles, vandalized the office structure including water and electricity installations, stole a desktop computer, furniture, among many more items."

Chigalu said Police have since intensified investigations to arrest more culprits and recover the stolen items.

He said the suspects will be taken to court next week to answer cases of Arson, Malicious Damage, Theft and Unlawful Wounding.

Wickson Maloya and Zuzo Pedson hail from Mikuta Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumba, Willard Jeremani, Ishmael Mitengo, Philmon Maupo, Thokozani Makolija and Blessings Dyson come from Mitengo Village, Aaron Wellington, hail from Tundu Village, all in T/A Malili in Lilongwe District.