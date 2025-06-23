Uganda: Muhoozi Ends DR Congo Visit With New Military Pact, High-Level Talks

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has concluded a strategic visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he held high-level military and diplomatic engagements aimed at boosting cooperation between the two neighbours.

During his stay, General Muhoozi met with senior Congolese military and political leaders, including Lieutenant General Jules Banza Mwilambwe, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the DR Congo (FARDC).

Their talks focused on the progress and future of Operation Shujaa, the joint military offensive targeting armed rebel groups in eastern DRC.

The two military chiefs reaffirmed their countries' commitment to consolidating security gains and deepening bilateral defence ties.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and border security.

General Muhoozi also met with President Félix Tshisekedi at the Palais de la Nation (State House), where they discussed broader bilateral relations, regional security, and cross-border development initiatives.

In a gesture of goodwill, Lt Gen Mwilambwe hosted a farewell dinner in honour of the Ugandan CDF, attended by senior FARDC commanders, government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.

General Muhoozi was officially seen off at N'djili International Airport by his counterpart and other top Congolese officials.

Observers say the visit highlights growing synergy between Kampala and Kinshasa, particularly in their joint efforts to stabilise the conflict-ridden eastern DR Congo.

Both countries have pledged to continue collaborating under regional frameworks including the East African Community and the African Union.