Rwanda: 10 Things to Know About Proposed Smart Airport City in Bugesera

As part of the broader development of Rwanda's new international airport, a Smart Airport City is set to take shape in Bugesera District, according to the newly released detailed land use master plan.

The envisioned city will deliver integrated services to support airport operations and stimulate the local and national economy through commercial, industrial, and hospitality developments.

This special city, to be built near the airport, is intended to support airport services and promote commercial and industrial zones related to air travel, hospitality, business, and other joint development activities.

The airport will be situated within the Rilima and Juru sectors of Bugesera District.

"The plan of the airport city is currently conceptual and more detailed designs will follow later," explained Alexis Rutagengwa, the head of land use management and mapping at National Land Authority (NLA).

The New Times looks at 10 things to know about the proposed Smart Airport City

Aviation hub, Aeronautical service centre

Key components of this Smart Airport City will include an Aeronautical Service Centre offering aircraft handling services, air travel-related equipment, professional aviation training, and modern facilities for passenger and cargo transport.

An Aeronautical Service Centre is a facility that provides specialised services related to aircraft operations, maintenance, and support within the aviation industry.

These centres play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and reliability of both commercial and private aviation.

Key functions of an Aeronautical Service Centre include aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul; ground support services such as refuelling, towing, and parking; aircraft cleaning and catering coordination; loading/unloading cargo and baggage; de-icing services in cold regions, among others.

They also include management of navigational aids (NAVAIDs), radar and air traffic control systems maintenance, calibration of communication equipment, aircraft design modifications, airworthiness certification and compliance with aviation regulations, custom technical solutions for airlines, pilot and technician training, simulation facilities, safety and emergency response training.

Passenger accommodation

According to Rutagengwa, the smart city will also host complementary infrastructure such as passenger accommodation, commercial spaces, transport services, logistics hubs, and ancillary service centres, all designed to enhance airport operations and contribute to regional economic growth.

Green-blue structure design

He said the masterplan aims to develop a resilient city that integrates blue and green infrastructure to provide a range of benefits to its residents, including reduced urban heat island effect, enhanced walkability and bikeability, improved outdoor comfort, improved storm-water management, reduced pollution, increased natural habitats and biodiversity, and the provision of ecosystem services.

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System, which aims to provide the speed and reliability of a metro while retaining the flexibility of buses, operates on dedicated lanes with priority at intersections.

There will be development of transportation links such as roads and public transit systems to integrate the airport with Kigali and neighbouring regions.

Cable car system

Cable Car System, which serves as a solution to connect hilly terrains or cross water bodies, providing efficient and low-emission travel, is part of a smart city.

Dedicated cycling paths

Dedicated Cycling Paths to connect all the clusters and provide a secure route for sustainable and affordable mobility.

A 15-minute city

A 15-minute neighbourhoods, and improvement of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) also contribute significantly to smart city development.

The 15-minute neighbourhoods and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) are urban planning concepts focused on making cities more liveable, walkable, and sustainable--especially relevant in smart city projects like the proposed Smart Airport City in Bugesera.

A 15-minute neighbourhood (also called a 15-minute city) is a community where everything a resident needs for daily life--like work, shops, schools, healthcare, parks, and entertainment--is within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from home.

"Smart" electricity and water metering

The smart city provides "smart" electricity and water metering on all projects.

It employs smart irrigation controllers throughout, which irrigate only when air or soil moisture dictates a need and when evaporation rates are at their lowest, such as early morning and late evening.

Implementation of intelligent systems to optimise electricity use, including energy-efficient lighting and equipment, and power supplied from the Rusumo Hydroelectric Power Station, will contribute to the airport's green credentials.

Eco-village mixed-use urban development

Eco-village mixed-use urban development is part of a smart city.

"This measure will respect the existing rural settlements and upgrade their environmental and social resilience by connecting them into the larger network of new developments and clusters," he explained.

An Eco-village mixed-use urban development is a sustainable community design that combines the principles of eco-villages with mixed-use urban planning.

It blends residential, commercial, and sometimes agricultural uses in one area, aiming to minimise environmental impact and promote social and economic sustainability.

Urban agriculture, agri-tech and agro-processing

He explained that new processes and methods in 'traditional' agriculture can be introduced to improve yields and sustainability in addition to urban and peri-urban agriculture

"In addition, the creation of agro-processing within this food value chain provides increased economic and knowledge-based returns."