Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's $106m Lakeshore Hospitality Projects

Over the past five years, Rwanda has recorded $106 million in lakeshore hospitality and tourism investments, a development expected to drive job creation, spur more investment, and boost food supply value chains, according to local officials and players in the hospitality sector.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) early this week announced that these investments are part of the country's first National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), a seven-year plan that ended recently.

The projects have led to the establishment of 631 hotel rooms along Rwanda's scenic lakes.

Juliana Kangeli Muganza, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RDB, said the expansion in lakeside tourism is helping diversify the country's hospitality offering and supporting wider economic growth.

"As more hotels are established to cater to visitors, we see other economic activities emerging," she said. "Farmers, livestock keepers, landscapers, school graduates, and other job seekers all benefit. These investments are not only creating jobs but helping develop the entire local economy."

According to the Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, the number of private-sector tourism establishments rose from 450 to 1,360 over the past five years. The goal is to reach 35,000 hotel rooms over the next five years--up from 10,000 during the NST1 period.

Currently, the hospitality and tourism sector employs about 165,000 people nationwide.

Muganza said the lakeshore projects completed so far have created around 364 jobs, with another 400 expected from ongoing developments.

Local investors expanding

Among the investors tapping into this growth is Gervais Hafashimana, founder of My Hill Eco Lodge on the shores of Lake Ruhondo in Musanze District. He is expanding the facility to include more accommodation, a restaurant, and a bar--developments expected to generate at least 20 jobs.

"We are seeing more tourists coming to the twin lakes of Ruhondo and Burera. With more facilities, they will be better accommodated," he said.

Hafashimana is also proposing the development of canopy walkways across the islands of Ruhondo and Burera--an initiative he believes could become a major eco-tourism attraction.

He is also working on a movable boat featuring a bar and restaurant for Lake Ruhondo and plans to introduce safari vehicle tours to Volcanoes and Akagera National Parks.

Karongi leads the way on Lake Kivu

In Karongi District, located along Lake Kivu, officials report a steady increase in hotel infrastructure. Karongi Mayor Gerald Muzungu said over 14 hotels now operate in the district, attracting both leisure and research-focused tourists.

"Hotels are creating demand in food supply chains, transport, and other services, boosting job creation far beyond the hospitality sector," Muzungu noted.

He pointed to Château Le Marara, a newly opened European-style château hotel located on a peninsula in Bwishyura sector, as a standout example of recent investments. The hotel is already creating local employment and aims to host high-level conferences.

Solange Kayondo, the hotel's interim General Manager, said local sourcing is part of the business model: "We buy some food from local suppliers, supporting the community directly."

Transforming lives

Beyond formal employment, the hospitality boom is also creating informal job opportunities. Ananias Habanabakize, a Nyamasheke District native who moved to Karongi for work, said he earns Rwf 15,000 a day painting hotels.

Masons in the area typically earn Rwf 10,000 daily, while porters (locally known as Abayede) earn between Rwf 3,000 and Rwf 5,000.

As lakeside tourism gains momentum, the ripple effects are being felt across Rwanda's economy, from construction and agriculture to transport and conservation, underscoring the strategic importance of hospitality investment in regional development.