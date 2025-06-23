Somalia: Young Man Killed in Central Somalia Amid Allegations of Sexual Assault

Miira — Cowleed, Somalia - A young man originally from the South West regions of Somalia was killed near the village of Miira-Cowleed in the central Galgaduud region, local residents and security officials said Sunday.

According to residents, the victim had previously been accused of multiple sexual assaults and physical abuse targeting women in the area. The allegations are believed to have sparked public outrage, which may have contributed to his killing.

Police forces from the nearby town of Cadaado responded swiftly to the incident and have arrested a suspect believed to be behind the killing. Authorities say an investigation is underway.

"The suspect is currently in custody, and we are conducting a thorough investigation," a police spokesperson in Cadaado told Radio Shabelle. "Further details will be released once the inquiry is complete."

The deceased was reportedly working as a herder, part of a rural nomadic community that tends livestock for local families.

The incident has stirred tensions in the area, as community members await clarity from ongoing police investigations.