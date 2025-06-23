Somalia: Young Man Killed in Central Somalia Amid Allegations of Sexual Assault

22 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Miira — Cowleed, Somalia - A young man originally from the South West regions of Somalia was killed near the village of Miira-Cowleed in the central Galgaduud region, local residents and security officials said Sunday.

According to residents, the victim had previously been accused of multiple sexual assaults and physical abuse targeting women in the area. The allegations are believed to have sparked public outrage, which may have contributed to his killing.

Police forces from the nearby town of Cadaado responded swiftly to the incident and have arrested a suspect believed to be behind the killing. Authorities say an investigation is underway.

"The suspect is currently in custody, and we are conducting a thorough investigation," a police spokesperson in Cadaado told Radio Shabelle. "Further details will be released once the inquiry is complete."

The deceased was reportedly working as a herder, part of a rural nomadic community that tends livestock for local families.

The incident has stirred tensions in the area, as community members await clarity from ongoing police investigations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.