Somalia: How Did the Somali National Army Capture Sabiid and Caanoole From Al-Shabaab?

22 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Sabiid, Somalia, June 22 — Somali government forces have seized control of the strategic villages of Sabiid and Caanoole in the Lower Shabelle region following a fierce battle with Al-Shabaab militants, military officials said Sunday.

The offensive, part of a broader campaign against the Al-Qaeda-linked group, saw Somali National Army (SNA) troops launch coordinated ground operations that culminated in the liberation of the two settlements, long held by the insurgents.

Heavy fighting broke out between government forces and Al-Shabaab fighters in areas surrounding Sabiid and Caanoole. According to the Somali military, the militants were pushed back after sustaining significant losses.

General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, Commander of the Somali National Army's Ground Forces, told reporters that the operations were meticulously planned and also included a separate offensive in Dhaji, a village located about 40 kilometers from the town of Xudur in Bakool region.

"These operations dealt a decisive blow to the Khawarij (a term used by officials for Al-Shabaab), who were using these areas as key logistical and operational hubs," General Sahal said. "Our forces destroyed weapons caches, training camps, and supply routes."

He added that local communities in the newly-liberated areas welcomed the arrival of government troops and pledged their support in efforts to stabilize the region.

The Somali government has intensified its military campaign in southern and central Somalia, aiming to reclaim territory and dismantle Al-Shabaab's operational infrastructure. Authorities have pledged that the fight will continue until the group is eradicated.

