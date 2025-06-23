Somalia: Airstrike Destroys Al-Shabaab Vehicles and Weapons Cache in Central Somalia - Government

22 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Aadan — Yabaal, Somalia - Somali government forces, in coordination with international partners, carried out an airstrike in the central district of Aadan-Yabaal in Middle Shabelle, destroying vehicles loaded with explosives and a weapons cache belonging to the militant group Al-Shabaab, officials said Sunday.

Government security officials confirmed that the strike targeted a site where Al-Shabaab fighters were preparing vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) for potential attacks against civilian and military targets.

"The precision airstrike successfully destroyed several explosive-laden vehicles and a key weapons depot used by the terrorists," a senior government security officer told Radio Shabelle on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the operation was part of a wider military campaign aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab's operational capacity in central and southern Somalia.

While casualty figures from the militant group remain unverified, officials stated the strike was conducted with "careful planning" to avoid civilian harm.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for more than a decade and frequently uses suicide car bombs in its operations.

Military offensives against the group have intensified in recent months as Somali authorities, backed by regional and international allies, seek to reclaim territory and restore stability.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.