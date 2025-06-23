South Africa: SA Nationals Held in Equatorial Guinea Return Home

Government has welcomed the release of two South African nationals that were held in detention in Equatorial Guinea.

"The Government of the Republic of South Africa welcomes the release of Mr Peter Shane Huxham and Mr Frederic Potgieter from detention in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. This release follows the granting of clemency by the President of Equatorial Guinea," said the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on Saturday.

The two South African nationals were arrested on 9 February 2023 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

READ | DIRCO 'seriously concerned' over incarceration of two S Africans in Equatorial Guinea

"South Africa expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government of Equatorial Guinea for considering and ultimately granting this Presidential pardon, allowing Mr Huxham and Mr Potgieter to return home to their loved ones."

Since their arrest, the South African Government has remained actively engaged through diplomatic channels, including sending Special Envoys, to secure their release on humanitarian grounds.

Throughout the sustained engagements, the Government consistently appealed for clemency, highlighting the humanitarian aspects of the case and the profound impact on the families of the detained.

"The coordinated collaboration between the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, the families of the two men, and their employer, SBM Offshore, also played a significant role in facilitating their release.

"The Government of South Africa acknowledges the complexity of the matter, including its sensitive diplomatic and legal dimensions. It appreciated the Government of Equatorial Guinea's continued provision of consular access and the spirit of constructive diplomatic dialogue that has been maintained throughout this period," said the Ministry.

Government said it remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Equatorial Guinea and reaffirms its dedication to constructive engagement, mutual respect, and the resolution of challenges through diplomatic channels.