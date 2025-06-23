South Africa: From Goma to Cape Town, the Young Congolese Athlete Pedalling for Peace

Miguel Masaisai, a 23-year-old athlete from Goma in Democratic Republic of Congo, is cycling 6,000 kilometres from his hometown to Cape Town in South Africa, in a bid to promote peace and unity in his troubled country. He talks to RFI about his Pedals for Peace project and the message he's taking along for the ride.

"I come from a region that has been deeply affected by war and displacement, but I wanted to use my body, my legs, my bike to send a message of peace across Africa," said Masaisai, speaking to RFI from the Zambian capital Lusaka, where he arrived after 26 days on the road.

The triathlete, coach and lifeguard left Goma on 17 May and has completed around 2,700km of his journey.

Goma fell to Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in January but Masaisai's "Pedals for Peace" project was planned in 2023, long before the latest crisis. It aims to showcase a different side of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - the one hidden behind the headlines.

"I wanted to show the world that in our region, in our country, there isn't only war, we also have very strong, very dynamic young people. And I want to say to them, use your talent to look for peace, not for war or violence."

He hopes to unite youth across Africa, saying: "Everywhere I pass, that's the message I carry."

So far Masaisai has travelled through Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia. He's travelling alone, sporting a jersey in the colours of the DRC, with a backpack weighing around 20kg.

Whenever he sees young people along the route he stops to try and start a conversation. In Tanzania he went to a high school to share his project with the students. "I tried to talk with them, to inspire them. And many, when they hear my story, they're curious," he says.

Masaisai was unable to find sponsorship for his project but decided to go ahead regardless - another message he wants to spread. "People say to me, oh we thought you need to have millions or sponsorship to start a project like this, but your project is successful, you inspire us."

The kindness of strangers

The challenges have been immense. He spoke of dangerous roads shared with massive trucks speeding by with little regard for a cyclist, and the scorching sun in Zambia and Tanzania - a shock compared to the milder climes of his native Goma.

He recalls six hours spent crossing 120km of wildlife park in Tanzania - a long and risky stretch, especially when one of your tyres bursts. "It was very difficult, there was no one to help me, you could meet wild animals or bad people."

"Tanzania changed me," he wrote on Instagram. "Its tough roads, long distances and heat taught me perseverance. That country made me stronger."

What's kept his spirits up is the goodwill he's encountered along with way. Without sponsorship, relying entirely on the kindness of strangers, he's discovered that African hospitality is alive and well.

"I arrive in villages, try to talk to people in Swahili, Lingala, Bemba, French or English. I explain my situation and even if they don't know me, they give me a place to sleep, food to eat. When I see that, I realise my project is successful. I see there is this unity, this other image of Africa."

He remembers a particularly joyful moment when, approaching Lusaka, young people who had been following his journey on social media came out to meet him and escort him into the capital.

'I cannot give up'

Pedalling an average of six hours a day can be a lonely business. But he takes heart from all the messages of encouragement he receives on social media. And he keeps in mind the reason he's on his bike.

"I think of the pain of the place I'm coming from, from Goma. I have all my sweat, my fatigue, but I remember that all my pedalling is for peace, for the displaced mothers and children. It's for them. I cannot give up."

As Masaisai continues south into Botswana, Namibia and South Africa, to reach his final destination in around a month's time, he is seeking support to complete his mission.

For him, every kilometre pedalled is one more toward proving that Africa's youth can unite, across borders, whatever the language and despite conflicts.

Follow and support Miguel Masaisai and his Pedals for Peace project on Facebook and Instagram.