South Africa: Investigation Into SANDF Macadamia Military Base Incident

22 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have launched a joint investigation into the deaths of two soldiers at the at Macadamia Military Base in Mpumalanga.

The SANDF confirmed Saturday's incident near Komatipoort in a statement.

"A SANDF member, who had been approved for withdrawal from duty, attacked fellow soldiers in his accommodation. One member died during the incident. The attacker later died from self-inflicted wounds when he stabbed himself on the neck," said the SANDF on Saturday.

The SANDF said Military Health and Chaplain Services were sent to support the affected members.

"The SANDF and the South African Police Service (SAPS) launched a joint investigation. The names of the deceased were withheld until their families had been informed. Further details will be shared as the investigation continues."

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya have sent their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

