Somalia: Somali Government Airstrikes Destroy Al-Shabaab Car Bombs in Aadan Yabaal

22 June 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

In a significant counterterrorism operation, Somali government forces carried out targeted airstrikes late Saturday night on Al-Shabaab strongholds in Aadan Yabaal, a district located in the Middle Shabelle region, destroying vehicles reportedly being prepared for suicide bomb attacks.

According to an official government statement issued Sunday morning, the airstrikes, executed by Somali National Army (SNA) forces in coordination with allied air support, hit strategic militant targets in Aadan Yabaal. The strikes specifically targeted vehicles rigged with explosives that were allegedly in final stages of preparation by the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

"The operation successfully neutralized several car bombs that were being assembled for imminent attacks," the Ministry of Information confirmed. "Additionally, a weapons storage site used by the group was completely destroyed."

The strikes were conducted overnight in Aadan Yabaal, a known hotspot of Al-Shabaab activity in Middle Shabelle. The region has been under increased surveillance and military pressure following intelligence reports indicating renewed insurgent mobilization.

This latest assault follows another aerial operation in the same district just weeks ago that reportedly killed several Al-Shabaab militants.

The operation marks a strategic blow to Al-Shabaab's operational capacity in the central regions of Somalia. Aadan Yabaal has long served as a launchpad for attacks targeting both military and civilian infrastructure in Mogadishu and surrounding towns.

By preemptively destroying vehicles intended for suicide missions, the government has potentially averted mass-casualty attacks and disrupted an ongoing bombing campaign.

The offensive was led by the Somali National Army, with probable support from international partners--though the government did not confirm whether U.S. or African Union forces assisted in the strike.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, remains Somalia's most persistent insurgent threat, routinely targeting military bases, government buildings, and urban centers.

Short-Term: The successful strike is expected to delay or disrupt planned Al-Shabaab attacks, giving security forces time to reinforce key installations.

Long-Term: It underscores the growing capability of Somali forces to conduct precision strikes based on real-time intelligence, a shift from reactive to proactive counterterrorism.

Security analysts note that repeated airstrikes in Aadan Yabaal may force Al-Shabaab to relocate its operations, thereby weakening its regional grip.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.