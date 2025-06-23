South Africa: Drug-Laced Sweets Warning in Bellville South - South African News Briefs - June 23, 2025

Drug-Laced Sweets Warning in Bellville South

Residents of Bellville South in Cape Town are being warned about sweets suspected to be laced with drugs after two people were hospitalised, reports EWN. Western Cape police have confirmed that they are aware of the matter, although no criminal cases have yet been opened . David Cecil, chairperson of the local community policing forum, said they were informed last week and plan to meet with police to discuss a response. He said that their social crimes officer would be activated to address the issue and raise awareness.

Defence Challenges Photo Evidence in Senzo Meyiwa Trial

Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi is set to continue cross-examining state witness Sergeant Moses Mabasa in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the Pretoria High Court, reports SABC News. Mabasa was recalled to testify about photos from the accused Mthobisi Mncube's memory card, including one dated 2 September 2014. According to the state, the photo shows Mncube with dreadlocks and a gold tooth, matching a witness description of someone fleeing the crime scene. However, advocate Mnisi told the court that Mncube was in prison on that date.

Cape Town Assures Water Is Safe to Drink

The City of Cape Town has assured residents that the municipal water remains safe to drink, despite emergency repairs at the Faure Water Treatment Plant, reports EWN. Water and Sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said teams are working continuously and have stabilised the plant. The city is closely monitoring the system and has asked residents to reduce water use to ease pressure.

