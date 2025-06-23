Somalia's Prime Minister Rules Out Return to Indirect Elections, Calls for National Unity

Mogadishu, June 22, 2025 — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Sunday evening emphasized that the country cannot revert to indirect elections and affirmed the government's commitment to handing power directly to the Somali people.

Speaking at a banquet in Mogadishu honoring delegates who participated in the National Consultative Forum, Hamza said the Federal Government of National Unity supports the election proposals put forward by Somali elders gathered at the forum.

He highlighted the importance of their role in advancing democratic processes, especially in building a government reflecting the people's will.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for unity and cohesion to overcome the challenges of insecurity, electoral disputes, economic difficulties, and to achieve the major national milestones Somalia aims for.

"We need to move towards a unified system that brings all Somalis together. By leaving behind indirect elections, we will overcome disunity, conflicts, and other problems facing our country," he said.

Hamza also thanked the delegates and elders for their participation in the forum convened by the President of the Republic, praising their significant contributions to the debates and decisions shaping the country's future.