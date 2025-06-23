Somalia: Somali Forces Repel Al-Shabaab Attack Near Baidoa in Heavy Clashes

Baidoa, June 22, 2025 — Somali government forces and regional troops from South West State repelled a major attack by Al-Shabaab militants near the city of Baidoa on Sunday, following hours of intense fighting that left several insurgents dead, military officials said.

The clashes erupted early in the morning in the Daynuunay and Burjeed areas, located on the outskirts of Baidoa, after Al-Shabaab fighters launched a surprise assault on military outposts held by South West State forces.

Heavy weaponry, including mortars and machine guns, was used in the firefight, with explosions heard across several neighborhoods in Baidoa. Local residents reported widespread panic as stray shells landed outside the immediate combat zone.

"The militants attempted to overrun our positions, but our forces were prepared," a Somali National Army (SNA) officer told state media. "We inflicted heavy casualties on Al-Shabaab, and many of them were killed at the scene. Others are on the run and being pursued."

Although casualty figures remain unconfirmed, military sources said the confrontation resulted in a "significant blow" to the militants, who have intensified attacks in the Bay region in recent months.

Baidoa, the interim capital of South West State, is heavily guarded by Somali and allied troops, including Ethiopian forces operating under a separate bilateral security arrangement.

While the Ethiopian military's involvement in the latest fighting has not been officially confirmed, they are known to maintain a strong presence in the region and have provided logistical and training support to local forces.

Officials from South West State have praised the army's response and vowed to continue operations to secure rural areas where Al-Shabaab remains active.

The incident underscores ongoing insecurity in southern Somalia, where Al-Shabaab continues to pose a significant threat despite military pressure and territorial losses.