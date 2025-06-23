Somalia: Debi and Madobe Hold Key Talks in On Somalia's Political Crisis and Election Dispute

Garowe, June 22, 2025 — Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam "Madobe" arrived in the Puntland capital, Garowe, on Saturday and held a private meeting with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni to discuss the country's political situation.

The talks, which lasted several hours, focused on reviving relations between the two administrations, which had been strained for some time. The leaders also discussed their respective plans regarding Somalia's contentious upcoming elections and recent amendments to the provisional constitution.

Both leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on how they could play a prominent role in efforts to save the country, particularly through the opposition coalition "Madasha Samatabixinta," which brings together various opposition politicians.

Puntland's State Minister for the Presidency, Abdifitaax Cabdinuur, told Radio Shabelle that the meetings in Garowe are ongoing and that significant outcomes are expected.

The alliance between Puntland and Jubaland leaders, both of whom have expressed divergent views from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration, is seen as a potential boost to opposition forces challenging the federal government based in Mogadishu.