Somalia: Debi and Madobe Hold Key Talks in On Somalia's Political Crisis and Election Dispute

23 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, June 22, 2025 — Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam "Madobe" arrived in the Puntland capital, Garowe, on Saturday and held a private meeting with Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni to discuss the country's political situation.

The talks, which lasted several hours, focused on reviving relations between the two administrations, which had been strained for some time. The leaders also discussed their respective plans regarding Somalia's contentious upcoming elections and recent amendments to the provisional constitution.

Both leaders engaged in in-depth discussions on how they could play a prominent role in efforts to save the country, particularly through the opposition coalition "Madasha Samatabixinta," which brings together various opposition politicians.

Puntland's State Minister for the Presidency, Abdifitaax Cabdinuur, told Radio Shabelle that the meetings in Garowe are ongoing and that significant outcomes are expected.

The alliance between Puntland and Jubaland leaders, both of whom have expressed divergent views from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration, is seen as a potential boost to opposition forces challenging the federal government based in Mogadishu.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.